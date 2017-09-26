Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Records 28 saves

Varlamov quieted Minnesota's offense Sunday, stopping 28 of 29 shots in the 5-1 preseason win.

Only a power-play goal by Marcus Foligno solved Varlamov, as he looked sharp in his second game of the preseason. However, Colorado signed Jonathan Bernier in the offseason, and Varlamov could very well start less than the 55 to 60 game workload he's been given in previous seasons.