Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Records 28 saves
Varlamov quieted Minnesota's offense Sunday, stopping 28 of 29 shots in the 5-1 preseason win.
Only a power-play goal by Marcus Foligno solved Varlamov, as he looked sharp in his second game of the preseason. However, Colorado signed Jonathan Bernier in the offseason, and Varlamov could very well start less than the 55 to 60 game workload he's been given in previous seasons.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ready for upcoming campaign•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Shut down for the remainder of season•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out through All-Star break•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Misses practice with groin flare-up•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Peppered in Tuesday's home loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Blackhawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...