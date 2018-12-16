Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Resolute in meeting with Stars

Varlamov denied 38 of 42 shots in Saturday's 6-4 home win over the Stars.

It wasn't the best of starts for Varlamov, but he can glean confidence from the win itself. After all, last week, he coughed up 14 goals on 73 shots between three clubs for a ratio-ravaging run comprised of a 7.04 GAA and .808 save percentage. Barring an injury setback or an even deeper calamity related to his performance, Varlamov should end up logging approximately 55 games by the time the regular season comes to a close.