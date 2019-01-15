Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Rights ship in win
Varlamov stopped 17 of 20 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 30-year-old netminder came into this one having lost five straight starts, and when Toronto scored two quick goals inside the first four minutes, it looked like Varlamov was headed for another defeat. Instead he and the Avalanche defense staunched the bleeding and let the offense go to work, putting him in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Varlamov's 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage on the season still aren't great, but maybe this outing was what he needed to turn things around.
