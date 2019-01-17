Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Roughed up by Senators

Varlamov stopped 26 of 30 shots Wednesday, leading to a 5-2 loss at Ottawa.

So much for Varlamov turning things around based on his teammates stealing a win for him. Varlamov's struggles continued in Ontario, and this time, his offense couldn't bail him out. He's now lost six of seven games and has conceded three or more goals in 10 of his past 11 starts. You'll want to stay far away from Varlamov right now.