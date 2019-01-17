Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Roughed up by Senators
Varlamov stopped 26 of 30 shots Wednesday, leading to a 5-2 loss at Ottawa.
So much for Varlamov turning things around based on his teammates stealing a win for him. Varlamov's struggles continued in Ontario, and this time, his offense couldn't bail him out. He's now lost six of seven games and has conceded three or more goals in 10 of his past 11 starts. You'll want to stay far away from Varlamov right now.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Rights ship in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Monday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Loses fifth straight game•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Looking to snap out of funk•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Brutal night in Calgary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...