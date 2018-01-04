Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ruled out until after bye week

Varlamov (lower body) will miss Colorado's next two games, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov should benefit from having a week off, thanks to the Avalanche's bye week and could be ready to return Jan. 13 versus the Stars. Before getting injured, the netminder was a perfect 21 of 21 possible saves against the Jets on Tuesday, but was unable to finish the game and missed out on potentially recording his second shutout of the 2017-18 campaign. For now, Jonathan Bernier should get the bulk of the minutes in Varlamov's absence.