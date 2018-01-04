Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ruled out until after bye week
Varlamov (lower body) will miss Colorado's next two games, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov should benefit from having a week off, thanks to the Avalanche's bye week and could be ready to return Jan. 13 versus the Stars. Before getting injured, the netminder was a perfect 21 of 21 possible saves against the Jets on Tuesday, but was unable to finish the game and missed out on potentially recording his second shutout of the 2017-18 campaign. For now, Jonathan Bernier should get the bulk of the minutes in Varlamov's absence.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Considered day-to-day•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Maple Leafs in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod for Friday's match•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lets three by in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...