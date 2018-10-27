Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Saturday's starter
Varlamov will start Saturday's game against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov is 4-1-2 with a league-leading .953 save percentage in seven starts this season. He'll face a Minnesota team that enters Saturday's contest averaging 2.89 goals-per-game which puts them 22nd in the league in that category.
More News
