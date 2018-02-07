Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Scheduled to start Saturday
Varlamov will tend twine Saturday evening against host Carolina, AJ Haefele of BSNDenver.com reports.
The Avalanche reportedly will start Jonathan Bernier on Thursday night against the Blues, and then give Varlamov the subsequent game, which will be the first half of a back-to-back set. The Russian was outstanding while facing the Jets on the road Saturday -- he turned away 29 of 31 shots -- but Varlamov was still handed a loss in his long-awaited return from a groin ailment. He'll hope for better luck against a Hurricanes team that is just 4-5-1 in the past 10 games.
