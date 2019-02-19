Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Second shutout of season
Varlamov steered away all 40 shots in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
He lost six of seven games since the All-Star break and posted an .899 save percentage in the process, but he displayed his best outing of the season against Vegas. Varlamov finally got the offensive support he needed in this contest as well after the Avalanche scored just seven goals over the previous four games. Look for Varlamov to keep the momentum rolling Wednesday versus the Jets.
