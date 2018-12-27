Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Set for backup role

Varlamov (illness) is slated to serve as the backup behind Philipp Grubauer versus the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Considering Varlamov had the entire Christmas break to get healthy, it would have been more surprising to see him unable to play. The netminder will get some additional time off watching from the bench, but could be back in the crease for Saturday's matchup with Chicago, though no official determination has been announced by the team.