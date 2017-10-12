Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Set to start Saturday

Varlamov is expected to get the starting nod against Dallas on Saturday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The decision to use Varlamov in the second half of the Avalanche's back-to-back probably boils down to allowing backup Jonathan Bernier to play against his former club. The 29-year-old Varlamov is undefeated to begin the 2017-18 campaign -- including a shutout performance versus Boston -- and could push for 60 games if he continues to excel between the pipes.