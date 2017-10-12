Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Set to start Saturday
Varlamov is expected to get the starting nod against Dallas on Saturday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The decision to use Varlamov in the second half of the Avalanche's back-to-back probably boils down to allowing backup Jonathan Bernier to play against his former club. The 29-year-old Varlamov is undefeated to begin the 2017-18 campaign -- including a shutout performance versus Boston -- and could push for 60 games if he continues to excel between the pipes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 20 in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Named Wednesday's starter•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Grabs first shutout of the season•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Monday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Dazzles with 37 saves in season opener•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...