Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Shaky in overtime loss

Varlamov surrendered three goals on 18 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Varlamov has struggled mightily in recent outings, with only two wins, a 3.87 GAA and a .884 save percentage in his last eight starts. With understudy Phillip Grubauer chomping at the bit for more playing time, the 30-year-old Russian is at risk of moving into a timeshare in the crease -- or possibly being eclipsed altogether. His days as the undisputed number one netminder in Denver are likely drawing to a close, but he'll continue to have sufficient fantasy value as long as he can garner the lion's share of the starts.