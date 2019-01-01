Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Shaky in overtime loss
Varlamov surrendered three goals on 18 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Varlamov has struggled mightily in recent outings, with only two wins, a 3.87 GAA and a .884 save percentage in his last eight starts. With understudy Phillip Grubauer chomping at the bit for more playing time, the 30-year-old Russian is at risk of moving into a timeshare in the crease -- or possibly being eclipsed altogether. His days as the undisputed number one netminder in Denver are likely drawing to a close, but he'll continue to have sufficient fantasy value as long as he can garner the lion's share of the starts.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Guarding pipes Monday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays much better despite loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Set for backup role•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Won't play versus Coyotes•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking second game of back-to-back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...