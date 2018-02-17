Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Shaky in relief

Varlamov relieved a struggling and injured Jonathan Bernier (head) in Friday's 6-1 road loss to the Jets, picking up only six saves on eight shots.

The Avs simply had no answer for Winnipeg's potent offensive attack. Varlamov, who didn't factor into the decision, owns a 14-11-2 record, 2.83 GAA and .913 save percentage through 30 games. He remains a low-end No. 1 fantasy option for a Colorado team caught in sixth place within an ultra-competitive Central Division.