Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Sharp, but loses in return from IR
Varlamov made 29 saves Saturday in his return from injury. The Avalanche was beaten 3-0 by the Jets.
He allowed two goals. Varlamov looked sharp, but got no support from the Nathan MacKinnon-less team. And with Nate out two-to-four weeks, Varlamov will be hard-pressed to deliver fantasy goodness unless he stands on his head.
