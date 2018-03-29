Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Should return Friday

Varlmaov (illness) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Blackhawks.

Varlamov missed Wednesday's game against the Flyers while dealing with the bug, but it appears he's ready to rock after returning to the ice for Thursday's practice. However, the team has yet announced a starting netminder for the contest, so expect another update on either Varlamov or Jonathan Bernier (infection) on game day when one is declared.