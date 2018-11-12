Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Shutout spoiled late in third

Varlamov stopped 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Varlamov's shutout bid was ruined by Ty Rattie's tip-in goal midway through the third period. The Russian netminder has been good so far this season, and despite Sunday's victory marking just his first win in his last five starts, Varlamov remains a solid fantasy option between the pipes. With the win, his record moves to 5-5-2 with a 2.26 GAA and a .929 save percentage.