Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Slated for Sunday start
Varlamov is expected to start the preseason finale against Dallas on Sunday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Heading into Opening Night, Varlamov should be the No. 1 for the Avs; however, the club's summer acquisition of Philipp Grubauer likely has the veteran on a short leash. If he struggle early, the Russian could find himself riding the bench sooner rather than later.
