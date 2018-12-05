Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Snaps hot streak
Varlamov allowed six goals on 32 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.
The Penguins were flying early, but Varlamov seemed to settle himself in the second period, where the Avalanche erased a three-goal deficit. But a power-play goal gave Pittsburgh back the lead early in the third, and then Varlamov yielded his softest goal of the night a little more than a minute later. The puck was tipped, but it still slipped right through his arm. This loss was Varlamov's first in regulation since Nov. 9, so owners can't be too upset, but still, this one hurt his numbers dramatically. He is now 18-11-5 with a .923 save percentage and 2.43 GAA.
