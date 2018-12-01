Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Snaps winning streak
Varlamov allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues on Friday.
It's been an unusual last several weeks for the Russian netminder. He started a five-game losing streak on Oct. 24, but following that, Varlamov posted a five-game winning streak, which ended Friday. The two streaks have essentially cancelled each other out, as Varlamov is 5-5-1 with a .910 save percentage. Overall, the 30-year-old owns a 2.36 GAA and a .927 save percentage.
