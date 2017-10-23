Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting against Dallas

Varlamov will guard the cage versus the Stars on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov has dropped two straight outings after starting the year on a three-game winning streak. The netminder could be in line for a heavy workload Tuesday, considering Dallas is averaging 34.5 shots per game -- sixth highest in the league.

