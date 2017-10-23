Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting against Dallas
Varlamov will guard the cage versus the Stars on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov has dropped two straight outings after starting the year on a three-game winning streak. The netminder could be in line for a heavy workload Tuesday, considering Dallas is averaging 34.5 shots per game -- sixth highest in the league.
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 30 in loss Tuesday•
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing shots in Nashville•
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Allows just two goals in loss•
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Set to start Saturday•
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 20 in win•
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Named Wednesday's starter•
-
