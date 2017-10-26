Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting against Golden Knights

Varlamov will guard the cage versus Vegas on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov is off to a strong start this season, as he has registered a 4-2-0 record with a .929 save percentage. The netminder has performed decently well as the visitor in his career, garnering 74 wins in 169 road outings -- including 12 shutouts.

