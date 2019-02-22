Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Chicago
Varlamov will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Scott King reports.
Varlamov has been on a roll recently, compiling a 3-1-0 record in his last four appearances while posting an impressive 1.01 GAA and .968 save percentage over that span. The 30-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp and secure a third straight win in a road matchup with a Chicago club that's averaging 3.35 goals per game at home this campaign, eighth in the NHL.
