Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Dallas

Varlamov will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Varlamov was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Detroit, surrendering three goals on 23 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 19th victory of the season. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight win in a road matchup with a surging Dallas team that's won three consecutive contests.