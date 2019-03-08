Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Dallas
Varlamov will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Varlamov was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Detroit, surrendering three goals on 23 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 19th victory of the season. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight win in a road matchup with a surging Dallas team that's won three consecutive contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Wins in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pitted against Red Wings•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ends hot streak•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in San Jose•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Picks up shootout win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...