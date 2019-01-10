Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in goal Wednesady
Varlamov will tend the twine Wednesday against the Flames in Calgary, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov will take the cage for the first time in 2019 after sitting out (or on the bench) during the last three. The veteran netminder has been shelled since the start of December, allowing three or more goals over his last seven starts since then and posting a 4.52 GAA. More of the same may be on the way Wednesday versus a Flames team that averages 4.20 goals per game on home ice.
