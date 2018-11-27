Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Nashville
Varlamov will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Predators.
Varlamov has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Kings and Stars while posting a solid 2.51 GAA and .923 save percentage over that span. The Russian netminder will look to secure a fifth straight victory in an unfavorable road matchup with a Nashville team that's 9-3-0 at home this season.
