Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Nashville

Varlamov will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Predators.

Varlamov has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Kings and Stars while posting a solid 2.51 GAA and .923 save percentage over that span. The Russian netminder will look to secure a fifth straight victory in an unfavorable road matchup with a Nashville team that's 9-3-0 at home this season.