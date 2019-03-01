Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in San Jose
Varlamov will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Sharks, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.
Varlamov was rock solid in his last appearance Wednesday against the Canucks, stopping 30 of 32 shots en route to a shootout victory. The 30-year-old goaltender will look to keep rolling and pick up his 19th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a San Jose team that's 19-5-5 at home this campaign.
