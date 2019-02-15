Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Winnipeg

Varlamov will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Jets.

Varlamov struggled in his last start Tuesday against Toronto, surrendering four goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Philipp Grubauer in the second period of the eventual 5-2 loss. The 30-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and snap his six-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's averaging 3.93 goals per game at home this campaign, third in the NHL.