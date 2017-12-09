Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting Saturday in Florida
Varlamov will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov has struggled recently, suffering three consecutive losses while registering an ugly 3.22 GAA and .894 save percentage over that span. The Russian netminder will look to right the ship Saturday in a tough road matchup with a Panthers club that's averaging 3.64 goals per game at home this season, sixth in the NHL.
