Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting season finale
Varlamov will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Sharks, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Oilers, stopping 27 of 29 shots en route to a convincing 6-2 victory. The Russian netminder will look to end the regular season on a high note and pick up his 21st win of the year in a road matchup with a slumping San Jose team that's gone 2-7-1 in its last 10 contests.
