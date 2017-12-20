Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting Thursday in LA

Varlamov will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Kings, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Varlamov has been dialed in recently, picking up back-to-back victories while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .954 save percentage over that span. He'll look to keep rolling Thursday and pick up his 12th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Kings club that's 10-5-2 at home this season.