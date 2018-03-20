Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting Tuesday in Chicago
Varlamov will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Blackhawks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov was razor sharp in his last start Sunday against Detroit, turning aside 37 of the 38 shots he faced en route to an impressive 5-1 victory. The 29-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and secure his 22nd victory of the season in a road matchup with a Chicago club that's 17-15-4 at home this campaign.
