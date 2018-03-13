Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting Tuesday in Minnesota

Varlamov will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Wild, The Athletic Minnesota's Jessi Pierce reports.

Varlamov was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against Columbus, surrendering five goals on 44 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 19th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 24-5-6 at home this campaign.