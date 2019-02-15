Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stifles Jets Thursday

Varlamov stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

The Jets entered the game 21-6-3 at home, but Varlamov stood tall to preserve a win for the Avalanche. His record improves to 14-14-8 with a 2.94 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Varlamov has been inconsistent this season, but take note that his last five starts have come against teams holding playoff positions. It won't get easier, as the streaking Blues pay a visit Saturday afternoon.