Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Still sidelined Friday

Varlamov (undisclosed) will not return to the lineup Friday against the Rangers.

Varlamov will miss his second straight contest because of an issue that surfaced as the calendar turned to 2019. Philipp Grubauer will make his second straight start for the Avs, while Pavel Francouz remains on hand in a pinch.

