Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 20 in win
Varlamov made 20 saves on 23 shots in a 6-3 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.
This wasn't as good of a start as Varlamov's shutout victory over the Bruins in Colorado's last outing, but he remains undefeated this year. However, after he posted a 3.38 GAA and an .898 save percentage last season, Varlamov's start is still encouraging.
