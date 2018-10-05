Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 20 to win opener

Varlamov made 20 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Varlamov wasn't tested much as Colorado carried play throughout, ultimately finishing with a 40-21 edge in shots. Staying healthy has always been a problem for the Russian, and the Avalanche brought in quality backup Philipp Grubauer as an insurance policy, but Varlamov should hold onto the starting job as long as he's delivering solid performances like this one.