Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 23 shots in loss
Varlamov allowed three goals on 26 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to Nashville.
All three goals that Varlamov allowed came during even-strength play as his save percentage fell to .908 for the year. The Russian netminder has gone 2-5-2 over his last nine starts, dating back to Dec. 17. He'll continue holding down the No. 1 goaltender job mostly due to Philipp Grubauer's struggles. Neither Colorado goalie is very reliable for fantasy purposes this season.
