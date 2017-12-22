Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 25 in overtime loss

Varlamov made 25 saves in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Varlamov's shutout bid was broken up with 9:24 left in regulation, and he was handed the overtime loss just 44 seconds into the extra session. With a 3-1-1 record in his past five starts, the streaky Russian's back on the upswing after failing to notch a win over his previous four appearances.