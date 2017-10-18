Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 30 in loss Tuesday

Varlamov allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Nashville.

Varlamov has been able to bail his team out a few times this season, but this ugly performance in front of him was too much to overcome. Nashville held a 34-21 edge in shots on goal and never really looked in trouble despite falling behind 1-0 early in the second period. While Varlamov has been in excellent form this season, it's hard to imagine him winning consistently if Colorado continues to give up an average of 32 shots per game like it has in his first five starts.