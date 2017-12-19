Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 30 in win over defending champs

Varlamov saved 30 of 32 shots during Monday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

In an up-and-down campaign, Varlamov has now allowed just three goals on 65 shots (.954 save percentage) in consecutive wins. He sports an 11-8-1 record, but his .908 and 3.03 rate numbers are discouraging and crippling marks. Additionally, the start-to-start inconsistency makes it difficult -- and frustrating -- to rely on him. It could pay off handsomely to table sell-high attempts if his strong stretch grows longer legs.