Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 31 in win

Varlamov turned aside 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Jets on Wednesday.

Varlamov had been dealing with an illness, but he looked no worse for the wear in this one. That's encouraging, as he came into this game with a 3.23 GAA and a .903 save percentage. This a year after the Russian had a 3.38 GAA and a .898 save percentage, so clearly it has been a rough season and some change for Varlamov.