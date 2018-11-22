Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 33 shots in victory

Varlamov turned aside 33-of-36 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.

Varlamov has won his last three starts, bringing his record to 7-5-2 this season. He also owns a strong 2.37 GAA and .925 save percentage. So far, he's far outplayed Philipp Grubauer and should have no problem holding down the No. 1 netminder job.