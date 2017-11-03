Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops career-high 57 to steal win
Varlamov allowed three goals on 60 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Varlamov absolutely stole this one, as his team was outshot 60-27. Victor Rask actually beat the Russian netminder on Carolina's second shot just 55 seconds in, but Varlamov proceeded to stop 56 of the next 58 while Cam Ward hemorrhaged five goals on just 20 shots in the first two periods. Varlamov's 57 saves set a new Avalanche record, though he can't hold a candle to Ron Tugnutt's franchise-record 70 saves set with the Quebec Nordiques in 1991.
