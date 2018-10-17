Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Strong in defeat
Varlamov stopped 41 of 43 shots Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat, as his team took a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Varlamov did all he could for Colorado, just as he has throughout this young season. In five games, he hasn't let in more than two goals in regulation and has topped .927 in save percentage in every game he's played. Even if his team allows 40-plus shots, he's still an excellent option.
