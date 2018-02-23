Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Strong outing in loss

Varlamov stopped 43 of 46 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Oilers.

Varlamov came up with some huge saves to help the Avalanche earn a point. The Russian netminder has been up-and-down of late, but he'll be counted on heavily down the stretch with Jonathan Bernier (head) out. Varlamov's 15-12-3 record and .913 save percentage are decent enough to make him worthy of a fantasy start right now whenever the Avalanche are in action.