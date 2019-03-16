Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Struggling in March
Varlamov allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Ducks on Friday.
The 30-year-old has gone ice cold, as he's posted a save percentage better than .900 just once in his last six games. Furthermore, Varlamov owns an .891 save percentage in the past four contests. He is 19-18-9 with a 2.87 GAA and .910 save mark in 47 games this season.
