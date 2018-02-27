Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stymies Canucks in 3-1 win
Varlamov allowed a single goal on 32 shots during Monday's 3-1 win over Vancouver.
After allowing three goals or more in each of his previous four starts, this was a welcomed rebound from Varlamov. Injuries have limited him to just 33 starts this season, and his 16-13-3 record, .912 save percentage and 2.88 GAA aren't standout marks. The veteran Russian is still worth rostering in all settings, and there's potential for him to finish the season strong, especially if the luxury exists to be selective with his matchups.
