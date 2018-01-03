Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Suffers lower-body injury
Varlamov left Tuesday's game against the Jets with a lower-body injury and is doubtful to return, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov deflected away all 20 shots he faced before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier. The veteran backstop has fulfilled his duties well in his last six games, posting a 4-1-1 record with a .930 save percentage. An update on his status will likely be available after Tuesday's game or Wednesday's morning skate.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Maple Leafs in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod for Friday's match•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lets three by in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending crease versus Coyotes•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 32 saves on Coyotes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...