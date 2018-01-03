Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Suffers lower-body injury

Varlamov left Tuesday's game against the Jets with a lower-body injury and is doubtful to return, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov deflected away all 20 shots he faced before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier. The veteran backstop has fulfilled his duties well in his last six games, posting a 4-1-1 record with a .930 save percentage. An update on his status will likely be available after Tuesday's game or Wednesday's morning skate.