Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Surrenders four against former mates
Varlamov allowed four goals on 26 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Varlamov couldn't carry the day against the team that drafted him and falls to a 9-8-1 record on the season. The 29-year-old Russian relies on starter's volume for his fantasy value and remains a risky play most nights.
