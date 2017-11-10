Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Surrenders four goals in defeat
Varlamov made 28 saves on 32 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss against Ottawa in Sweden.
Varlamov was the busier goalie by far, as the Senators hoisted 32 shots compared to 19 for Colorado, but four goals allowed is still not a great showing. Neither is an .875 save percentage, which he put up in the loss. Varlamov certainly has the talent to perform better than this, but he's got to get back on track quickly in order for fantasy owners to trust him in shallow leagues.
