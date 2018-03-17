Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Takes loss versus Predators

Varlamov allowed three goals on 27 shots during a 4-2 loss to the Predators on Friday.

By far, this was Varlamov's best start versus the Predators this season, but it ultimately wasn't enough. The Predators scored twice in the second period to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. This performance ended an eight-game run where Varlamov posted a .940 save percentage and 2.07 GAA, but owners should cut him some slack. Again, this was a very tough matchup, and Friday was the second half of a back-to-back situation. Until this week, Varlamov had yet to start games on back-to-back days this season.